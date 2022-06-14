‘Stranger Things 4’ Is Now Netflix’s Top English-Language TV Season of All Time

It was yet another record-breaking week for Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” which has become Netflix’s most popular season of an English-language television series ever.

Netflix’s list of most popular titles is calculated based on viewership during a title’s first 28 days of availability, and “Stranger Things” Season 4 has been viewed for 781 million hours since its May 27 debut, breaking the record previously held by the second season of “Bridgerton.” Along with being the most popular among English-language title, it’s the second most popular Netflix series overall, second only to the 2021 South Korean drama “Squid Game.”

Though “Stranger Things” undoubtedly continues to succeed, its single-week viewing is beginning to decrease. Last week, the season set the record for most-viewed English-language show in a week with 335 million hours viewed, and according to Netflix’s newly released Top 10 rankings, that number fell to 159.2 million hours during the June 6-12 viewing window. This indicates that the season likely won’t break “Squid Game’s” record for single-week viewing overall, which stands at 571.76 million hours.

Additional previous records set by the season include having Netflix’s biggest English-language premiere weekend ever with 286.8 million hours viewed, and making the Netflix Top 10 in 91 countries, a first for an English-language series.

The first three seasons of “Stranger Things” continue to perform after breaking back into the Netflix Top 10 ahead of the fourth season’s debut. With Season 4 continuing in the No. 1 position, Season 2 followed as No. 2 with 51. 4 million hours viewed while Season 1 took third place with 50.3 million hours viewed and Season 3 came in fourth place with 47.6 million hours viewed.

The two episodes that comprise Volume 2 of “Stranger Things” Season 4 will debut on July 1.

Elsewhere on the Netflix Top 10 chart for June 6-12 was “Peaky Blinders” Season 6 (45.7 million hours), “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” (31.1 million hours), “First Kill” (30.3 million hours), “The Lincoln Lawyer” (27.2 million hours), “All American” Season 4 (26.7 million hours) and “Surviving Summer” (20.3 million hours).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of June 6-12 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.