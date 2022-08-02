‘Stranger Things 4’ Fails to Break ‘Squid Game’ Record as Most Popular Netflix TV Season Ever

Now that 28 days have passed since the premiere of “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 2, it’s official: the season did not break the record of “Squid Game” to become Netflix’s most popular season of television ever.

The streamer calculates this statistic based on hours viewed during a title’s first 28 days of availability. In the case of the segmented release of “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1’s viewership in the 28 days after its debut was combined with Volume 2’s viewership viewership after 28 days — meaning that viewership of Volume 1 during Volume 2’s eligible window did not contribute towards the final count.

Ultimately, “Stranger Things” Season 4 ended its run with 1.4 billion hours viewed, compared to “Squid Game’s” 1.7 billion. Important to note is the running time of both seasons: “Squid Game” is approximately 8 hours long in total, while “Stranger Things” Season 4 is approximately 13 hours long, but the 5-hour advantage of the Duffer brothers’ sci-fi hit was still not enough to match Hwang Dong-hyuk’s South Korean drama.

