Netflix Top 10: ‘Resident Evil’ Debuts at No. 2 as ‘Stranger Things 4’ Continues to Lead

“Resident Evil” was watched for 72.7 million hours between its July 14 premiere and July 17, landing in the No. 2 position on Netflix’s newly released Top 10 chart for the July 11-17 viewing window.

Based on the video game series of the same name, “Resident Evil” follows parallel storylines set in 2022 and 2036. Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska in 2036, Tamara Smart in 2022) as she fights for survival in a world overrun by zombies. She is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie (Adeline Rudolph in 2036, Siena Agudong in 2022).

In the No. 1 position for the eighth week in a row was Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” which was watched for 102.3 million hours between July 11 and July 17, the third full week of availability of Volume 2. This marks a drop in viewership of about 85.9 million hours from the week before. Seasons 1-3 also continue to chart, with Season 2 in fourth place (33.7 million), Season 3 in fifth place (33.2 million) and Season 1 in sixth place (31.5 million).

Also of note is the resurgence of “Manifest” Season 1. The series aired on NBC for its first three seasons before being canceled by the network in June 2021, but due to the series’ performance as an acquired series on Netflix, the streamer picked it up for a fourth and final season, which will debut in fall 2022 in two 10-episode parts. Last week, “Manifest” Season 1 took the No. 6 position with 28.4 million hours, and during the July 11-17 window it came in third place with 38.2 million hours.

Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” had its fourth week in the Top 10, dropping to No. 4 with 27.3 million hours. Meanwhile, “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” debuted at No. 8 (21.2 million) with four days of availability after its July 14 premiere, and “Boo, Bitch” debuted at No. 9 (20.6 million), having missed Top 10 status last week after its July 8 premiere. At No. 10 was “Alone” Season 8 (15.6 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of July 11-17 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.