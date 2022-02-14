Me TV Owner Weigel Broadcasting to Launch Story Television, Its First Unscripted National Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Weigel Broadcasting Co., the company behind the classic television outlet Me TV, is launching its first unscripted network. The company will launch Story Television Network, an over-the-air national broadcast channel devoted to history-based fare, on March 28.

Story TV’s programming will include off-net series that originally aired on networks like A&E and History Channel, including “Biography,” “The Men Who Built America,” “World War II in HD,” “Modern Marvels,” “Mankind: The Story of All of Us” and more. Each day will center programming around a unique theme or genre, such as military, technology and innovation, world events, American history, modern achievement, unexplained phenomena, and biographical tributes.

“As we looked at the landscape, we looked at what genre works really well for advertisers and viewership that isn’t currently in the air right now,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting. “It’s history-oriented programming. But many of the networks that were in the traditional history business have broadened their appeal and the kind of program they run. We thought that this provided a niche for us to be more of a traditional history network.”

Donna D’Alessandro, exec VP of network content for Weigel Broadcasting, will program and run the channel. The name “Story” came directly out of the word “history,” and Weigel will play that up in the show’s taglines.

“There’s a lot of research as to how well advertisers and viewers respond to true history programming,” Sabin said. “And we plan on doing that with content that we’ve acquired from various distributors, including the A+E networks. Most of the programming that will be on the network has never been seen on broadcast television.”

Story will launch in nearly 50% of the country, via stations run by Weigel and with affiliate partners including Hearst Television, Marquee Broadcasting, Maranatha Broadcasting, and others.

“We wouldn’t have done this network unless we had a good launch group,” Sabin said.

Story reps the sixth network from Weigel, which has become a leader in creating “diginets” — the programming services that broodcast TV stations carry on their digital subchannels. Besides Me TV, which is the top-rated multicast network, Weigel operates the Movies! Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, the Decades Network, the H&I – Heroes & Icons Network and the Start TV Network in association with the CBS Television Stations.