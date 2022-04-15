Steven Yeun, Ali Wong Netflix Series ‘Beef’ Casts Ione Skye in Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Ione Skye has joined the upcoming Netflix series “Beef” in a guest starring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The 10-episode dramedy series will be led by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. It follows two people who find themselves involved in a road rage incident that begins to consume every thought and action of their lives.

Netflix would not comment on the details of Skye’s character, but sources say she is a mysterious woman whose mere presence haunts one of the lead characters.

Along with Yeun, Wong, and Skye, the cast for the series also includes Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, David Choe, and Patti Yasutake, while Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Andrew Santino, Rekstizzy, Mia Serafino, and Remy Holt will appear in recurring guest star roles.

Skye is known primarily for her roles in features like “Say Anything,” “River’s Edge,” and “The Rachel Papers.” On the television side, she most recently appeared in “Made for Love” at HBO Max, the NBC series “La Brea,” and “Good Girls,” HBO’s “Camping,” as well as the original and revival versions of “Arrested Development” at Fox and Netflix respectively.

She is repped by Buchwald and Management Production Entertainment.

Lee Sung Jin created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Yeun and Wong are executive producers on the show in addition to starring. Jake Schreier and A24 produce. Production is currently underway in Los Angeles. The show was first announced in March 2021, shortly after Yeun picked up the first Oscar nomination of his career for his starring role in the A24 film “Minari.”