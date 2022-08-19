Steven Pasquale Joins Neve Campbell in ABC Drama Series ‘Avalon’

Steven Pasquale is set to star opposite Neve Campbell in the upcoming ABC series “Avalon,” Variety has learned.

The announcement of Pasquale’s casting comes just one day after Campbell’s, with Campbell set to play the lead role in the show. It hails from co-creators David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. It was ordered straight-to-series at ABC in February.

The series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

Pasquale will play Detective William Claypool, a Los Angeles County Sheriff detective. Described as intelligent, head strong and good-humored, Claypool is called to Catalina to investigate a terrifying discovery on the island.

Pasquale is perhaps best known for his role in the hit FX series “Rescue Me,” in which he played Sean Garrity for the show’s entire seven season run. He went on to appear in the critically-acclaimed first season of “American Crime Story” at FX in the role of Detective Mark Fuhrman. His other TV credits include “The Good Wife,” “The Comey Rule,” and the Netflix TV version of “American Son.” He is also set to appear in the upcoming Peacock series “The Missing,” which is also written by Kelley.

Pasquale is repped by UTA and Brookside Artist Management.

Kelley is writing the pilot of “Avalon” and will also executive produce. Connelly is also an executive producer alongside Dana Calvo, who will serve as showrunner. Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios will also executive produce. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television. Fineman is currently under a first-look deal with A+E Studios. The show is slated to debut during the 2022-2023 season.