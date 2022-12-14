Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’

After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ.

Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law nature sent me spiraling.”

Questlove continued, “Take time out for yourselves if you feel like you’re on the edge (I know most of us are confused when it comes to darker emotions like sadness and anger — both healthy to express but becomes problematic when your solution is to figure out how to get rid of the feelings that don’t feel good to you. Take time out for yourselves & sit in silence people. Time literally heals wounds. Rest in melody, Twitch.”

Loni Love, sharing video footage from Boss’ 40th birthday party, wrote, “A kind soul and a sweet person… that is how I will remember Twitch… This was his 40th birthday party… my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids… this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly.”

In one of the videos, Boss says of entering a new decade, “I want to take everything that I experience, continue to turn it to love, continue to turn it to hope, continue to turn it to light. Move forward… connecting even more.”

A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch… This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT — loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022

Yvette Nicole Brown also took to Twitter, writing, “RIP Twitch, and we’re all so sorry for you and your kids, [Allison Holker]. So very sorry for this profound loss.”

💔 #RIPTwitch 🕊️ and we’re all so sorry for you and your kids @Allisonholker. So very sorry for this profound loss. https://t.co/G775ZZEOGC — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022

Emmanuel Acho shared a video of him and Boss laughing and dancing backstage, writing, “You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me.”

You’ll be missed by brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me.



Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon 💔💔💔. RIP tWitch. pic.twitter.com/rxthGUTPLZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 14, 2022

DJ Pauly D shared on Twitter, “Damn this is sad news. Sending prayers to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ family and friends. RIP Twitch.”

Damn this is sad news.

sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. ❤️🙏 RIP TWITCH — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 14, 2022

Tommy Chong also paid tribute to Boss, writing, “Sometimes the happiest looking people from the outside are struggling on the inside. RIP Twitch.”