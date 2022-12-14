Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss began DJing on “Ellen” in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer.

Boss broke into Hollywood after finishing in second place on Season 4 of “So You Think You Can Dance.” After dancing as an extra in films like “Blades of Glory” and “Hairspray,” he began landing bigger roles in “Step Up 3D” and “Magic Mike XXL.” Boss’ credits also include “Step Up All In,” “Modern Family,” “Ghostbusters,” “Love,” “East Los High,” “Bones,” “Touch” and “Famous in Love.”

Early in his career, he choreographed for K-pop artists Seven and Big Bang. Later on, Boss went on to co-found CLI Studios, which offers online dance classes with top choreographers.

Growing up in Alabama, Boss went on to study dance performance at Southern Union State Community College before transferring to Chapman University. He married Holker, in 2013, and they had three children. Together, the couple hosted Disney+ docuseries “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.”

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.