Stephen Grossman, ‘Newhart’ and ‘The Betty White Show’ Producer, Dies at 76

Stephen Grossman, a veteran television producer whose credits included eight years as coordinating producer on “Newhart,“ died on October 27 from coronavirus complications. Grossman was 76 years old.

In addition to serving as a producer during “Newhart’s” entire series run, Grossman also worked on shows like “The Betty White Show,” “Mary,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Comedy Hour,” “Reno 911!” and “Love & Money.”

His 35-year career in the entertainment industry began in the late 1960s when his acting aspirations led him toward New York City, leaving his home in Silver Spring, Md. He understudied on Broadway, stage-managed at Circle in the Square Theatre, and worked for director Gil Cates.

Grossman moved coasts in 1977, bringing with him his wife Joan and newborn daughter Jennifer to Hollywood, where he served at Mary Tyler Moore Enterprises among the busiest producers in television. After 13 years, Grossman left the company in 1990. Following his departure, he was active at numerous production companies including Warner Bros, Paramount TV, Disney, Turner TV, Spelling Prods., NBC Prods., Carsey Werner Co., Steven Bocho Prods. and CBS Prods.

Later in his career, Grossman served as co-president of The American Association of Producers. He played an instrumental role in the merger of the aforementioned group with the Producer’s Guild of America, which doubled its size to about 1,000 members at the time. Grossman’s work at the PGA included playing a key component in helping launch the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Funeral services for Grossman will be held at Groman Eden Mortuary in Mission Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

He is survived by Joan, his wife of 53 years; daughter Jennifer; son-in law Spencer Burke; grandson Brenden; two sisters and a brother.