Stephen Curry to Host ESPY Awards (TV News Roundup)

Hot off the heels of being named the NBA Finals MVP, Stephen Curry is hosting the 2022 ESPY awards, ESPN announced Wednesday.

The four-time NBA champion will host the ceremony live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Curry is also a three-time nominee at the awards, which honors the best achievements in major league sports by male and female athletes over the course of the past season. This year, the Golden State Warriors athlete is nominated in the best men’s sports athlete and best NBA player categories. In addition, his recent record for most three-pointers in a game is nominated for the record breaking performance award.

During the ceremony, Vitali Klitschko, former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Additional announced recipients of honorary awards include Gretchen Evans, who will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and Dick Vitale, who will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The award ceremony is co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions.

The ESPYS will air live on July 20 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Also in today’s TV news:

RENEWALS

“Hearts of Heroes,” a program that airs on ABC’s “Weekend Adventure” programming block, will debut Season 4 on July 2, Hearst Media Production Group announced Wednesday. The award-winning program showcases first responders — firefighters, EMT professionals and more — in the aftermath of natural and manmade disasters such as hurricanes. “Hearts of Heroes” is hosted by “Good Morning America” chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, while Belfor Property Restoration CEO Sheldon Yellen is the show’s safety expert. The series is co-produced by HMPG and is sponsored by Belfor. The show airs on ABC stations nationwide.

DATES

“South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2” will premiere July 13 on Paramount+, the streamer announced. A sequel to the recent “South Park: The Streaming Wars” special, “Part 2” will continue the storyline of the special, as a drought brings the town of “South Park” to the brink of disaster. Series co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone executive produce the special along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Paramount+ also released a teaser for the special; watch below.

TRAILERS

The first teaser for “Paper Girls,” Prime Video’s science fiction drama series, has been released. Based on a comic by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, the series follows the adventures of four paper girls living in 1988 who end up transported to the future and encounter their older selves. Caught in the middle of a war between time travels, the girls must figure out how to find their way home. Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky and Fina Strazza play the four main girls, with Ali Wong, Nate Corddry and Adina Porter also starring. Stephany Folsom wrote and developed the series for television and executive produces with Vaughan, Chiang, Christopher C. Rogers, Christopher Cantwell and Steven Prinz. Amazon Studios and Legendary Television produce in association with Plan B. All eight episodes of the series premiere July 29. Watch the teaser below.

The official trailer for season three of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” has been released. The Disney+ series follows a group of high schoolers at a fictionalized version of East High School as they work on various school stage musicals together. Season 3 focuses on various characters heading to theater camp for the summer, with Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles starring. In addition, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa have been cast in guest roles for the season. The show is created and executive produced by Tim Federle. Season 3 premieres July 27. Watch the full trailer below.

CASTING

Yalitza Aparicio, who was nominated for best actress Oscar in 2019 for her role in Netflix’s “Roma,” will star in an episode of Vix+’s reboot of the hit series “Mujeres Asesinas” (Killer Women). TelevisaUnivision announced the reboot of the psychological drama on Wednesday, in addition to the news that the series began filming this month. The original anthology series became one of the most popular series on Mexican television, and the reboot will be written by Spanish writer Alicia Luna. The new series will debut with eight original Mexican stories inspired by Marissa Grinstein’s book. Pepe Castro, Carlos García Agraz and Ana Lorena Pérez-Ríos will direct the series under executive producers Francisco Casasús, Rafael Cuadros, and Luis Luisillo Miguel. “Mujeres Asesinas” is a production of Plétora Productions.

LATE NIGHT

Chelsea Handler guests hosts “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, featuring Paris Hilton, Matteo Lane, musical guest Aespa and “Thor: Love and Thunder” cast members Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Karl Urban and Stephen Sanchez, while “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature John Boyega, Sam Smith, Minnie Driver, Lior Suchard and Cat Burns and Sam Smith. Elizabeth Olsen, Gaten Matarazzo, Samantha Ruddy and Mark Normand will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Steve Carell, Machine Gun Kelly and Ingrid Andress will guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”