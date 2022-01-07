Stephen Colbert Mashes Together Jan. 6 Insurrection With ‘Rent’ in Hilarious Parody

On the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” parodied the horrendous event with biting comedy — and a Broadway musical.

On Thursday night, the “The Late Show” reflected on Jan. 6 with the iconic melody of “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent,” creating its own parody version titled “Abhor-Rent: 525,600 Minutes Since the Insurrection.”

The video first displays a chain of numerous newscasts and headlines focusing on the anniversary. The late Jonathan Larson’s tune emerges among images from the insurrection and lyrics changed to address the thousands of Trump supporters who violently stormed the Capitol that day.

“525,600 minutes. 365 days since feces were smeared. 12,000 self-incriminating Instagram pictures. One viking shaman doing three-and-a-half years,” the first verse concludes, accompanied by all-too-familiar photographs from the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

“Deflectors. Infectors. This guy tried to steal a lectern. Stupid flags. Huge douchebags, and this asswipe’s shoe. 727 insurrectionists arrested. Who else should be jailed for this unsuccessful coup?” the second verse continues. Then an image of Donald Trump appears, “How about this bum?”

The song goes on to criticize conservative political figures including President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Ted Cruz. Trump, for example, is called a “traitorous scum” who is “like Mussolini but dumb.” Cruz is identified as one of “147 treasonous dimwits,” and someone who “really cannot pull off a beard.”

“We look back on the abhorrent day of January 6th, 2021,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” posted on Twitter.

Watch the full video below.