‘1883’ Alum Stephanie Nur Joins Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephanie Nur is the latest addition to the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ drama series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Nur joins previously announced series regulars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable in the series. Per the show’s official logline, “‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Nur will appear in the series as Aaliyah, described as “the daughter of a billionaire businessman with ties to terrorism, who is a high value target of the CIA.”

Nur is no stranger to the Sheridan-verse, having previously appeared in multiple episodes of the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” in the role of Melodi. She is also known for her roles in films like the Austrian feature “Risse Im Beton” and will appear in the upcoming “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.”

She is repped by Bohemia Group, Metropolitan Talent Agency & Viewpoint.

Sheridan created “Lioness” and also serves as executive producer. Variety exclusively reported in June that he was taking over as showrunner as well. Saldaña executive produces in addition to starring. Nicole Kidman of Blossom Films also executive produces along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.