20th Television Promotes Casting Veteran Stephanie Levinson

Stephanie Levinson has been promoted to executive vice president of casting for Disney’s 20th Television.

Levinson joined the studio fresh out of college in 2006.

“Stephanie is extremely talented with impeccable taste, strategic thinking and creative insight in the ever evolving world of casting,” said Sharon Klein, executive vice president of casting for Walt Disney Television, to whom Levinson will report. “Her relationships in both the acting and agent communities are unrivaled, and she is beloved by our showrunners and executives who rely on her enormously, as do I. It’s been exciting watching her well-deserved rise at the company and I’m so thrilled she’s continuing her journey at 20th where it all started.”

In her new role, Levinson will lead casting efforts on all series and pilots produced by 20th Television, manage a team of casting executives and set casting strategy for the studio.

Levinson has served as 20th Century’s head of casting since 2019, and has been the lead casting executive on series including NBC’s “This Is Us,” ABC’s “Big Sky,” Fox’s “Glee” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” where she played a key role in casting Selena Gomez.

She has also worked closely with top showrunners such as Ryan Murphy, Steven Levitan, Seth MacFarlane and Liz Meriwether.

“I am extremely grateful to Sharon for this opportunity and her continued support and friendship throughout my career. I’d also like to thank (Disney TV chair) Dana Walden and (20th TV president) Karey Burke and everyone at 20th for their unwavering support,” commented Levinson. “It’s been a dream getting to work with such incredibly talented and smart showrunners, agents and executives, and I hope to continue my journey at 20th for a very long time.”