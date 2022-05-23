Stephanie Leifer Exits as Head of Current for ABC Signature, Ending Nearly Three Decade Career at ABC

Stephanie Leifer is stepping down from her role as executive vice president of current programming at ABC Signature, Variety has confirmed.

The announcement marks the end of Leifer’s time across both the studio and ABC, where she originally began working in 1994. She switched over to the studio side in 2006. In her role as executive vice president of current programming, she oversaw all current programming at the studio, which includes shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” at ABC and “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and “Big Shot” starring John Stamos at Disney+.

Leifer began her career at ABC as an assistant in the movie of the week department. From there, she worked her way up to an executive position in the current programming, drama development and comedy development. Prior to joining ABC Signature (then ABC Studios) she was senior vice president of comedy development for the ABC network. She has been the head of current for ABC Signature since 2010. She has also worked for WGBH-TV in Boston as well as for Writers and Artists Agency prior to her time at ABC.

During her long career at ABC, Leifer has been part of some of the biggest and most critically-acclaimed shows in the network’s history. Those include productions like “Lost,” “Ugly Betty,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Private Practice.”

