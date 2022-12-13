‘Step Up’ Canceled at Starz After One Season

Starz has canceled the “Step Up’ series after just one season on the network, Variety has confirmed.

Produced by Lionsgate TV, the first two seasons of the show were released on YouTube. Starz revived the show in 2020 after it was left in limbo when YouTube took a step back from producing original scripted content. At the time, news of the move seemed a sensible transition considering that Lionsgate is Starz’ parent company.

According to the series description, the musical drama followed the students and faculty of High Water, “an incubator for new artistic talent where founder Sage Odom (Ne-yo) and his partner Collette Jones (Christina Milian) struggle to maintain their empire.”

In Season 3, viewers witnessed Sage, Colette and their relationship challenged as they faced criminal charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies who wanted to destroy Sage and High Water. The Season 3 finale, which will now serve as the series finale, is expected to air next week.

Terrence Green, Faizon Love, Lauryn McClain, Petrice Jones, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer, Carlito Olivero, and Jade Chynoweth, were also featured among the cast. Milian took over the role of Collette Jones in 2021, replacing the late Naya Rivera for Season 3.

The “Step Up” series was executive produced by Sorensen, Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot via their Offspring Entertainment banner. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both starred in the original “Step Up” movie, also executive produced through Tatum’s Free Association production company. Erik Feig, who produced all the “Step Up” films and oversaw the franchise as an exec at Lionsgate, executive produced via his production shingle Picturestart. Bill Brown was also credited as an executive producer.

Deadline first reported news of the cancellation.