‘Station 19’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

“Station 19” will be suiting up for a sixth season at ABC, the broadcast network revealed ahead of its presentations at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour Tuesday.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff series has been renewed for Season 6 just one day after its Ellen Pompeo-led parent show was picked up for Season 19. Krista Vernoff will continue her role as “Station 19” showrunner on the next season of the broadcast drama.

“Station 19” follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The Shonda Rhimes-executive produced series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.

Jaina Lee Ortiz stars as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.

Vernoff is “Station 19” showrunner and executive produces alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The Stacy McKee-created drama is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The currently airing fifth season of “Station 19” is averaging a 2.17 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic when counting 35 days of delayed viewing, according to ABC, which marks an increase of +234% over the show’s initial Live+Same Day Nielsen rating.

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” Vernoff said. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of ‘Station 19.’ It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, added: “The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that ‘Station 19’ continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew. Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ the return of ‘Station 19’ ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”