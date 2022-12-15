Starz to Develop British Boxing Drama, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson to Produce

Starz is developing a drama set in the world of British boxing with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attached as an executive producer.

Currently titled “Fightland,” the series hails from writers Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (“Run,” “Save Me”). Per the official logline, the series “follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him – one that cost him everything to leave behind.”

“‘Fightland’ embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between Starz and 50 Cent have come to represent,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.”

Jackson executive produces via G-Unit Film & Television, as does Francis Hopkinson and Katharine Leadbetter of Expand Media. Sebastian Arboleda, the vice president of original programming at Starz, and Alex Alberts, Starz’ director of original programming, will oversee the show on behalf of the premium cabler.

News of the development comes around three months after Jackson announced that he was not renewing his rich overall deal with Starz. Jackson, who remains an executive producer on the three current “Power” spinoffs as well as the drama series “BMF” at the network, originally partnered with Starz following the success of the mothership “Power” series. That show ended in 2020 after six seasons.

Jackson is repped by APA and attorney Stephen Savva. Fajemisin-Duncan and Smith are repped by Sayle Screen, CAA, and Grandview.