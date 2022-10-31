‘Stargirl’ to End With Season 3 at The CW

“Stargirl” will come to an end at The CW with Season 3, Variety has confirmed.

The DC series is currently airing its third season, with the finale set to air on Dec. 7. This is the latest CW scripted series to announce it will come to an end following Nexstar’s completion of its acquisition of The CW in October. It was most recently announced that “Nancy Drew” would end with its fourth season, with both “The Flash” and “Riverdale” also coming to an end. The CW also canceled many of its scripted originals back in May.

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons,” said series creator and executive producer Geoff Johns. “With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure. The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built!”

Johns created the DC character on which the show is based, which was inspired by his sister, who died in a plane crash in 1996. Per the official logline, the series “follows high school student Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. The third season finds Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and offering to train Courtney, while she helps him adjust to his new life in the quiet town of Blue Valley. But when there’s a murder that needs to be solved, the mystery will not only have our heroes questioning the former super-villains’ commitment to truly reforming, but lead Courtney, Pat, and Starman to a secret that will shock them all to their very core.”

The cast also included Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Alkoya Brunson, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, and Amy Smart.

“Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it,” Bassinger said. “I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.”

Johns served as showrunner and executive producer via Mad Ghost Productions in addition to creating the series. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produced on behalf of Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Berlanti Productions is currently under an overall deal at WBTV.