‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ Announces Full Cast, Begins Production

The “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” at Disney+ has announced its full cast as production gets underway.

In addition to previously announced lead Amandla Stenberg, the series will officially star Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Manny Jacinto (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Rebecca Henderson (“Inventing Anna”), Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917”) and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”).

Per the official series description, “The Acolyte” is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Leslye Headland created “The Acolyte” and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Headland will also direct the first episode. Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef are executive producing, with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson producing.

Variety exclusively reported that Headland was developing a “Star Wars” show for Disney+ back in April 2020. It is one of several live-action “Star Wars” show at the streaming service. Others include “The Mandalorian,” which is due to launch its third season in February 2023, as well as “Andor,” which is currently airing its first season. Disney+ has also recently aired the shows “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Beyond that, several new shows are also in the works, such as “Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson and “Skeleton Crew” starring Jude Law.