‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Series ‘The Acolyte’ Casts Manny Jacinto

The “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” at Disney+ has added Manny Jacinto to its cast, Variety has learned from sources.

Jacinto joins previously announced series lead Amandla Stenberg in the series as well as cast members Jodie Turner-Smith and Lee Jung-jae.

Reps for Jacinto and Disney did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Jacinto is best known for his role in the critically-acclaimed NBC sitcom “The Good Place,” on which he starred throughout the show’s four season run at the network in the role of Jason, a not-so-bright Floridian with a love for Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has since starred in the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers” and Netflix’s “Brand New Cherry Flavor.” On the film side, he has starred in features like the blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” as well as “I Want You Back” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.”

He is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment, Principals Talent Management, McKuin Frankel Whitehead, and Shelter PR.

Variety exclusively reported that “The Acolyte” was in the works in April 2020, with “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland serving as showrunner and executive producer. Stenberg was confirmed for the lead role in July 2022. Official plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is known that the show is set a century before the events of “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.” It is said to depict the galaxy at the peak of the era of the High Republic, when the Jedi were at their strongest and the Sith were believed to have been eradicated from the galaxy.

“The Acolyte” is one of many live-action “Star Wars” series at Disney+. The “Rogue One” prequel “Andor” will debut on Sept. 21, while “The Mandalorian” will release its third season in 2023. Other recently released entries include “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” with “Skeleton Crew” starring Jude Law and “Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson on the way.