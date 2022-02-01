Five ‘Star Trek’ Shows Aren’t Yet Peak Trek, Says Paramount Plus Exec

Paramount Plus is currently the home of five different “Star Trek” Universe TV series — “Discovery,” “Picard,” “Strange New Worlds,” “Prodigy” and “Lower Decks” — but its programming chiefs don’t believe the streamer has hit that Peak Trek threshold yet, with its Michelle Yeoh-led “Section 31” in the works and potentially other projects.

“Yes, we are still in development on ‘Section 31,’ so there will be more news on that soon,” Nicole Clemens, president of original scripted series at Paramount Plus, told reporters during an executive session alongside chief programming officer Tanya Giles at the Television Critics Association’s press tour Tuesday. “And two, the question about ‘critical mass’ on ‘Star Trek,’ I think we have some fantastic offerings in our always on slate,” in reference to “Star Trek” shows lined up back-to-back on the Paramount Plus rollout schedule.

Clemens added: “And I think you may see a few more very curated additions coming.”

Also during the Q&A, in response to a reporter asking about the possibility that fellow subscription ViacomCBS brand Showtime could become rolled into Paramount Plus as a “tab” on at streamer, Clemens said, “I think we’re looking at all our options and seeing how it all evolves, but that’s all I can tell you right now.”

Back in February, Paramount Plus’ “Star Trek” universe chief Alex Kurtzman and then-Paramount Plus exec Julie McNamara told Variety there are still “conversations” about a new “Star Trek” series around Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou and the mysterious “Section 31,” and there are other “Trek” shows in development that haven’t been previously announced. But they emphasized that the current five-series slate will likely not expand further until at least one of the shows runs its course.

“We’re very careful about curating the pacing — the number of shows at any given time — and what those shows are, so that we make sure that it’s always exciting when there’s a new ‘Trek’ show coming out,” McNamara said at the time. The rough schedule, she said, is to debut “a new ‘Trek’ a quarter” on Paramount Plus.