‘Star Trek: Picard’ Reunites ‘Next Generation’ Cast, Announces Return of Classic Enemies in New Season 3 Trailer

A new trailer for the third and final season of Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Picard” launched out of New York Comic Con Saturday, revealing new additions to the Patrick Stewart-led show’s cast — including the return of some iconic villains from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Per Paramount+, Brent Spiner will be back on “Picard,” not as Data, but as a character the streamer describes as “named Lore” — evoking one of the most formidable villains in “Next Generation” history: Data’s evil twin brother, Lore, who was defeated and disassembled at the beginning of Season 7 of “Next Gen.” Additionally, Daniel Davis will return as Professor Moriarty from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” the Holodeck personification of a fictional character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to be an enemy for Sherlock Holmes. “Next Gen’s” Moriarty ended up becoming self aware.

But that’s not all: The New York Comic Con panel for “Picard’s” final season unveiled Amanda Plummer — whose late father, Christopher Plummer, once played “Star Trek” villain General Chang — has joined the cast in the recurring role as Vadic, “the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise.”

And last but not least in terms of big “Picard” casting news was the reveal that Mica Burton (“Critical Role,” “Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night”) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (“Cruel Summer”) have also been cast in recurring roles. Chestnut is playing Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge (famously played by LeVar Burton)and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan, while Mica Burton (LeVar Burton’s real-life daughter), is taking on the part of Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge’s youngest daughter who works alongside her father.

The final season of “Star Trek: Picard” premieres on Thursday, Feb. 16 on Paramount+. New episodes of the 10-episode-long season will drop weekly on Thursdays.

The Saturday “Picard” panel at New York Comic Con featured Stewart and cast members LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner, as well as executive producers Alex Kurztman, Terry Matalas and Rod Roddenberry.

During the panel, Stewart teased how he and the “TNG” cast could “still make a movie,” for all the Paramount Global execs listening in the room — and the eager crowd cheering the idea. Matalas also confirmed that fans will “definitely” see a passing of the baton from the “TNG” cast to the “Star Trek: Discovery” stars in the final season of “Picard.”

Stewart, Burton, Dorn, Frakes, McFadden, Sirtis, Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star in “Picard,” which is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Executive producers include Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Matalas (who serves as showrunner), Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin.