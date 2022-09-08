Star Trek Day: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date, ‘Discovery’ Shares Season 5 First Look

This Thursday, “Star Trek” boldly went where it once went before with the second official “Star Trek Day” celebration. In celebration of the franchise’s five ongoing shows, Paramount+ held a special event at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles to unveil news about the ongoing shows, like “Discovery,” “Picard,” “Strange New Worlds” and “Lower Decks.” The event, hosted by “Lower Decks” cast members Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins with red carpet interviews by “Discovery’s” Mary Chieffo and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Jackie Cox. The day was packed with cast panels, special sneak peaks at the upcoming seasons of the shows and a tribute to the recently passed Nichelle Nichols. Here’s all that happened at the event that you need to know.

“Star Trek: Picard:”

The third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” will debut on Feb. 16, Paramount+ revealed on Thursday during the streamer’s “Star Trek Day” festivities, along with a new teaser for the season that showcases the return of “Star Trek: the Next Generation’s” original cast.

The video, which you can view below, features a first look at the Patrick Stewart-led show’s new starship, the U.S.S. Titan, as well as hints at the central storyline, which appears to involve the old bridge crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D rallying together to support Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), who seems to find herself in mortal peril.

The 10-episode season of “Picard” stars Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “The Next Generation,” and follows Picard in his next — and likely final — chapter. Along with Stewart and McFadden, LeVar Burton (as Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (as Worf), Jonathan Frakes (as Will Riker), Marina Sirtis (as Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (in an undisclosed role), Jeri Ryan (as Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (as Raffi Musiker) round out the cast.

During a panel conversation with Ryan and Hurd, Stewart pushed back on calling the season as just a “reunion,” saying that the storyline is far more weighty and serious than what that might imply.

“It is not a reunion. It is an essential gathering of all of the most essential elements of ‘Star Trek: the Next Generation’ coming together to do what they do best,” Stewart said.

Terry Matalas serves as executive producer and showrunner for this season of “Picard,” along with executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin. “Picard” hails from CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Watch the teaser for “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 below.

“Star Trek: Discovery”

In anticipation of current flagship series “Star Trek: Discovery’s” fifth season, cast member Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) gave fans a behind the scenes tour of the show’s set. During the tour he ran into other members of the “Discovery” crew, including Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham) and Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets). Watch the video below.

In addition, the presenters released a first look photo of the fifth season, which is scheduled to premiere early 2023. Check it out below.