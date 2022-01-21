‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Trailer Offers First Look at Whoopi Goldberg’s Return as Guinan

Paramount Plus dropped a new trailer for “Star Trek: Picard” Season 2 that offers fans a first look at Whoopi Goldberg’s return as Guinan.

In Season 2, Picard and his crew take a journey into the past. Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

In the trailer, Picard seeks out Guinan at her bar, appropriately named 10 on Forward Ave, because she can help his team “understand the change in time.”

“You’re answers are not in the stars,” Guinan says. “And they never have been.” Later, she tells Picard that “you have one final frontier yet to come.”

Watch the full trailer below.

The 10-episode second season of “Picard” will debut on Paramount Plus on March 3, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Production is currently underway on the show’s third season.

Along with Stewart and Goldberg, Season 2 of the show stars Alison Pill, Jery Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner. John de Lancie will also reprise the role of Q while Annie Wersching will appear as the Borg Queen.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman and Matalas also serve as co-showrunners. CBS Studios produces in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.