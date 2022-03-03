‘Star Trek: Picard’ Star Patrick Stewart Breaks Down Season 2 Premiere: ‘He Is Struggling’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not seen the “Star Trek: Picard” Season 2 premiere.

The story of “Star Trek: Picard” jumps to warp 9 almost immediately in the Season 2 premiere, with a Borg queen seemingly destroying a Federation starship from within. Picard and many of his compatriots from Season 1 are aboard and know they must activate the self-destruct to keep the Borg from gaining control of more Federation ships.

But just as the ship is about to explode, we jump back to two days prior, when the events that led to this cataclysmic situation began to unfold.

Variety spoke with Sir Patrick Stewart about the sophomore season premiere of the Paramount Plus series, including what it was like to work with both Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie again and what this new Borg encounter could mean for the galaxy.

Picard seems very concerned with the idea of time as we begin here. Where do we find him as we open Season 2?

Struggling. He is struggling. He is fully conscious that, in many respects, he’s a very lucky individual. He has resources. He has a wonderful home, which is also an income. He has a number of quite profound friendships. But he’s lonely. Very early in the first episode of Season 2, we see one possible solution to his loneliness — his relationship with Laris, who’s been his housekeeper, and wife of the man who looked after the estate. But [her husband] has died and there seems to be the stirrings of a new kind of relationship for Picard.

And in this episode we really get what I believe is a first look at Picard’s childhood interactions with his mother.

Yes, it certainly is. This is something that was rarely touched on in “Next Generation,” but has become very significant now, because Picard is less successful at hiding than he was. And we do learn that Captain Picard’s life as a captain of the USS Enterprise, was, in fact, very satisfying, but it was also a concealment of a childhood that had been distressing, confusing, and traumatic for him. The impact of that experience, which Picard had been able to put behind him, was only a superficial way of dealing with it, and the childhood experiences have had lasting impact on him and to his career, and certainly to his life now. And feelings of loneliness were dominant amongst those experiences.

Of course, he then has to seek out the counsel of his good friend, Guinan. What was it like working with Whoopi Goldberg again?

Over the years, I’ve come to understand that if you’re working with actors with whom you have strong feelings, for whom you have great respect and affection, the creative aspects of the work that you do is different. It has an increased sensitivity. It is a complex lot of emotions that are to do with the depths of feeling respect, and in the case of, I think Guinan, kind of an adoration Picard has for her. So to have Whoopi back on the set, and to be playing a couple of scenes with her was a great, great highlight in Season 2.

We see that Picard is called to deal with a crisis in space that turns out to be the emergence of a Borg ship. But these Borg are asking to join the Federation. Do you think Picard genuinely thinks that could work, or is he more concerned war could break out again?

Certainly much closer to the latter, I believe. I know that there has been some response from fans of the show that this is not what they wanted to watch. It’s not ‘The Next Generation,’ but as we all discussed at the very beginning, 30 years has passed. In those years, time has not stood still. And world events or planetary events have not stood still. They have changed significantly. And we learn that quite early on the Borg are a troubling instance of that.

As the episode ends, we also get to see John de Lancie make his return as Q. What was it like being back on set with him?

Oh, it was a joy. He is such a wonderful actor and delightful, kind of complicated person. He has so many talents and abilities, just extraordinary. And as with those indicators we were just discussing, he was not the same Q that we had got to know. He was coming into Picard’s life again in a different way and for different reasons that we didn’t know what it was. We will discover as time goes by what is going on with Q.

I love a moment in this episode when Q refers to Picard as “my friend.” Do you think friendship is an accurate description of their relationship?

Well, Q shows Picard he could have done anything and gone anywhere. But there was something about Picard that he wanted to mess with. In a way, it was a way of examining how this human’s nature, intelligence, ambition, hope, would respond to an alien individual like Q coming into his life. And of course, it was profound, but I don’t think I don’t think Jean-Luc ever fully took him seriously. I think he regarded Q as a bit of a clown, an irritating clown. But as we will learn in “Picard,” there is something very different going on with Q.

This interview has been edited and condensed.