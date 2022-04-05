‘Star Trek: Picard’ Beams Up ‘The Next Generation’ Main Cast for Season 3

Jean-Luc is getting the old gang back together.

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will join Patrick Stewart for the third and final season of the Paramount Plus series “Star Trek: Picard.”

Spiner has played several characters on “Picard” in Season 1 and 2 (which is currently streaming), including his original role of the android Data; Frakes and Sirtis appeared in one memorable episode of “Picard” in Season 1 as William T. Riker and Deanna Troi. And Whoopi Goldberg reprised her role as Guinan in the Season 2 premiere. But this will be the first time the main “TNG” cast — including Burton as Geordi La Forge, Dorn as Worf, and McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher — has performed on screen together since the 2002 feature film “Star Trek: Nemesis.”

The announcement — featured in a video of all the “TNG” actors talking about getting back together while Picard regards his old uniform — comes on April 5, known to “Trek” fans as First Contact Day, the day aliens (namely, Vulcans) first made contact with humanity in 2063, as depicted in the 1996 “TNG” movie “Star Trek: First Contact.”

“I remember watching the premiere of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday,” Terry Matalas, “Picard” showrunner, said in a statement. “It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction. So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor.”

Season 3 of “Picard” is executive produces by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin, with Matalas serving as showrunner for Season 3.

You can watch the Season 3 announcement video below.