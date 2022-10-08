‘Star Trek’ at New York Comic Con: ‘Discovery’ Season 5 Reveals First Look, Ronny Cox Joins ‘Prodigy’

“Star Trek” took over New York Comic Con on Saturday afternoon with a triple-series panel for Paramount+ series “Discovery,” “Prodigy” and “Picard,” which kicked off by revealing the teaser for Season 5 of “Star Trek: Discovery,” followed by a trailer for “Prodigy.”

“Discovery” star Sonequa Martin-Green joined the NYCC panel to introduce the teaser for the Paramount+ series, which provides fans a first look at new characters played by Callum Keith Rennie, Eve Harlow and Elias Toufexis.

Rennie plays Rayner, a weathered Starfleet captain who’s at home in the battle. Harlow portrays Moll, a cunning outlaw that faces off with the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery. L’ak, Moll’s partner, is played by Toufexis.

The “Discovery” NYCC panel featured cast members Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz, as well as executive producers Michelle Paradise, Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry.

Paramount+ also premiered a new trailer for its animated children’s series, “Star Trek: Prodigy,” introduced by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman. The duo announced that Ronny Cox would join the voice cast of the series in a recurring role, reprising his “The Next Generation” performance as Edward Jellico, now ranking as an Admiral in Starfleet.

“Prodigy” voice stars Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray and Jameela Jamil were joined by the Hagemans, Kurtzman and Roddenberry, as well as executive producer Ben Hibon, to introduce the new footage from the animated series.

“Prodigy” will make its mid-season return on Oct. 27, debuting the first of its 10-episode-long second half to Season 1.

Watch the “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 5 teaser below.