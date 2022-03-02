Stacia Philips Deshishku Named Executive Editor, SVP of ABC News

Stacia Philips Deshishku, an ABC News veteran who has supervised audio content and was a former deputy Washington Bureau chief for the Disney-backed news outlet, has been named executive editor and senior vice president position. She reports to Kim Godwin, president of ABC News.

Philips Deshishku will essentially work as the second-in-command of ABC News editorial efforts, working closely with senior producers at “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “The View,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “20/20,” “Tamron Hall” and “Nightline,” as well as ABC News’ booking unit.

Prior to joining ABC, the executive managed newsgathering around some of the biggest domestic and international stories while serving as CNN’s director of coverage. She was the manager of political coverage during the 2000 election and later led CNN’s White House unit. She also spent a number of years leading CNN’s breaking news coverage, which included Peabody Award-winning coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

In her new role Stacia will lead the editorial, strategic and creative cross-platform direction across the news division. Stacia will also collaborate with the leaders of “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “The View,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “20/20,” “Tamron Hall” and “Nightline,” as well as bookings and integrated content strategy to shepherd ABC News’ continuing evolution and remain the #1 news network.

“Those of you who have had the opportunity to work with Stacia know she is a trusted mentor who provides wise guidance to our teams,” Godwin said in a memo to staffers. ” I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to deliver unmatched reporting and forge into an exciting and innovative future.”

ABC News will seek an executive to lead its audio division, Godwin said. In the interim, Scott Goldberg, Heidi Oringer and Liz Alesse will lead that operation.