‘Squid Game,’ ‘Wandavision’ Lead Critics Choice Super Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association has announced the winners of the 2nd annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honors the greatest achievements in genre storytelling across television and film.

“It’s an honor to showcase these incredible accomplishments in Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Comic Book films and television. The Super Awards will proudly continue to shine a brighter light on the talented people telling stories in these fields,” Critics Choice Super Awards branch president Sean O’Connell said in a statement.

In the television categories, “Squid Game” and “Wandavision” led the winners, earning three awards each. “Squid Game” swept the action categories, taking home the best action series trophy alongside individual honors for actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung. “Wandavision” won best superhero series, and Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn both received awards for best lead and best villain. “Station Eleven” and “Yellowjackets” closely followed with two awards each, while “Loki,” “Snowpiercer” and “Midnight Mass” each received one award.

View the full list of television winners below:

Best Action Series

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best Actor in an Action Series

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best Actress in an Action Series

HoYeon Jung – “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best Superhero Series

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Best Actor in a Superhero Series

Tom Hiddleston – “Loki” (Disney Plus)

Best Actress in a Superhero Series

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Best Horror Series

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Horror Series

Hamish Linklater – “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Horror Series

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Daveed Diggs – “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Mackenzie Davis – “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Best Villain in a Series

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Also in today’s TV News Roundup:

CASTING

Madison Shamoun will play a recurring role on Season 4 of “All American,” playing the part of “Syke,” the granddaughter of Sheila Wills. Shamoun’s character enters the characters’ world and causes chaos with their relationships. Madison is represented by Kimberly Kottwitz at Brave Artists Management and Buchwald talent agency.

IMDb TV announced the cast and a production start date for its new coming-of-age series “High School.” TikTok creators and TV newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland will portray the series leads — Tegan and Sara, respectively. Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Kyle Bornheimer (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) play the twins’ parents, Simone and Patrick. “High School” will start filming on March 21 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The series, which is co-created by recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, is produced by Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment. Executive producers include Tegan and Sara Quin, Clea DuVall and Laura Kittrell — as well as Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B. Plan B’s Carina Sposato will serve as a co-executive producer. DuVall is also set to write and direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

“Queer As Folk,” Peacock’s drama series based on Russel T. Davies’ original British show, has cast Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter, Olli Haaskivi and Calvin Seabrooks as guest stars. “Queer As Folk” follows a diverse group of friends in New Orleans, whose lives are forever changed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Previously announced series regulars include Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O’Connell. Previously announced recurring guest stars include Kim Cattrall, Chris Renfro and Juliette Lewis. “Queer As Folk” comes from Universal Studio Group’s UCP and creator Stephen Dunn. Executive producers include Dunn, Davies, Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Nicola Shindler, and Louise Pedersen on behalf of All3 Media International. Writers include Moore and Dunn, who also directs alongside Brian Dannelly. Production for the series is currently underway in New Orleans.

EVENTS

Comedy Central announced the “South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert” will take place this summer at the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado. Featuring co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone along with Primus and Ween, the concert will place on Aug. 10. Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Tickets will be available at http://www.SouthParkatRedRocks.com

TRAILERS

Apple TV Plus released the trailer for its new kids series, “Pinecone & Pony.” Produced by DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, the series will premiere on April 8. Based on Beaton’s best-selling book “The Princess and the Pony,” the eight-episode animated comedy series is about a girl named Pinecone and her best friend Pony, who learn together the many ways to be a warrior. Showrunner Stephanie Kaliner, Beaton, Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush are executive producers. The series stars Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon and Viola Abley. Watch the trailer below.

CLIPS

Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” featured the cast of “CODA,” including interviews with deaf-actors Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin. In celebration of their appearance, the entire episode featured live-ASL translation, including the interview with them and other segments such as an interview with Seth Meyers and a musical performance by Clarkson. Watch a clip from the show below.