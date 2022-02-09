‘Squid Game’ Lands Theatrical Run in New York and Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

Red light, klieg lights: “Squid Game” is hitting the big screen. As Screen Actors Guild Award voting continues, Netflix is screening the Korean-language thriller via two-night theater engagements in both New York and Los Angeles.

The first season of “Squid Game” will be screened over two successive Saturday afternoons, on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, at the Netflix-operated Paris Theater in New York, and at the Netflix-operated Bay Theater in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Episodes 1 through 4 will be screened on February 12 and episodes 5 through 9 on February 19, both days at noon, with hour-long intermissions each day. The screenings will open with a new, taped introduction featuring the show’s stars. Guild members will receive free admission, but the screenings are also open to the admission-paying general public as well.

At the SAG Awards, “Squid Game” is up for outstanding cast in a drama series opposite “Succession,” “Yellowstone,” “The Morning Show” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The show also picked up nominations for actor in a drama series (Lee Jung-jae), actress in a drama series (Jung Ho-yeon), and stunt ensemble. The show has received 26 guild nominations; besides SAG, that includes a PGA Award nomination for best episodic drama. At the Golden Globes, O Yeong-su won for best supporting actor. (The show was not eligible for a WGA or DGA award).

“Squid Game,” created, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, stars Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (as Cho Sang-woo), Jung Ho-yeon (as Kang Sae-byeok), O Yeong-su (as Oh Il-nam), Wi Ha-jun (Jun-ho), Heo Sung-tae (as Deok-su), Kim Joo-ryoung (as Han Mi-nyeo ) and Anupam Tripathi (as Ali).