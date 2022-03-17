‘Squid Game’ Star Hoyeon Joins Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’

“Squid Game” star Hoyeon has been cast in Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple series “Disclaimer.”

Hoyeon will star in the series alongside previously announced cast members Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Hoyeon will play Kim. Described as ambitious, hardworking, and eager-to-please, Kim knows that working for Catherine Ravenscroft is going to be her big break.

Hoyeon, whose full name is Jung Ho-yeon, made her acting debut in the megahit Netflix series “Squid Game,” in which she played North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok. Her work on the show recently earned her the SAG Award for best performance by a female actor in a drama series. In addition to acting, she has also worked as a model for many top brands and also appeared on “Korea’s Next Top Model.”

She is repped by CAA and Saram Entertainment.

Cuarón serves as writer, director, and executive producer on “Disclaimer” via Esperanto Filmoj, which is currently under an overall deal at Apple. Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel will serve as directors of photography on the project. Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez executive produces along with Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin. Blanchett executive produces and Knight serves as co-executive producer.