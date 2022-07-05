Spyglass Media Group Hires Amanda Klein as Executive Vice President of TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Spyglass Media Group has brought on Amanda Klein to serve as executive vice president of television, Variety has learned exclusively.

In her new role, Klein will oversee all of Spyglass’ TV development and production on both scripted and unscripted series. She will work closely with Peter Oillataguerre, Spyglass’ president of production, while reporting directly to Spyglass chairman and CEO Gary Barber. She begins in her new role effective immediately.

“Amanda’s independent entrepreneurial spirit is a great fit for Spyglass,” Barber said. “I am very pleased to welcome her to our team and look forward to her managing and broadening our TV slate.”

“I have long respected Gary and am thrilled to join him, Peter and the rest of the team as we continue to build Spyglass’ television slate,” Klein added.

Prior to joining Spyglass, Klein was most recently the senior vice president of television for Miramax TV. During her time there, she worked on projects like a series version of the Guy Ritchie film “The Gentlemen” for Netflix, the revival of the docuseries “Project Greenlight” for HBO Max from Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media, as well as “The Henna Artist” for Netflix and the drama series “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” for Apple.

Before that, Klein was a senior development executive at Kaplan Entertainment, where she handled television development and production. Klein has also held senior positions at Sony’s Crackle, Pariah and October Films. Her time at Crackle included work on another TV adaptation of one of Ritchie’s films — “Snatch,” with a cast that included Rupert Grint and Phoebe Dynevor.