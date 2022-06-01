Anthology Series ‘Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series’ Aims to Celebrate Emerging Filmmakers

The new half-hour anthology series “Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series” features work from various emerging filmmakers, Showtime has announced. All five epidodes of the series will premiere Sunday, June 12 on streaming and on demand for Showtime subscribers.

Each episode of “Spotlights” will showcase two to three short films that vary in timely subject matter, tone and perspective. Offering a curated approach to support emerging filmmakers, the show also offers mentorship opportunities for each filmmaker to engage with creatives and executives across Paramount Global. The series is produced by JAX Media (“Emily in Paris,” “Russian Doll”) for Showtime.

“Showtime has long been a home for breakthrough voices, and we’re excited to share these inspired and revelatory shorts from the next generation of distinctive filmmakers,” Amy Israel, executive vice president of original programming and global scripted, said. “This collection of shorts in ‘Spotlights’ represents some of the very best emerging creators working today, and we hope our audience finds them as funny, moving and provocative as we do. There is nothing more exciting than the sense of discovery you feel when a new voice breaks on the scene, and ‘Spotlights’ will give our audiences a front-row seat to meet these creators who are sure to make their mark.”

Episode 1 is set to follow women in times of momentous change with Jessica Mendez Siqueiros’ “Pozole,” Kelly Fulton’s “Tea Time On Hop Hop Nation” and Rachel Harrison Gordon’s “Broken Bird.” The second episode features stories about family and masculinity with “Raspberry” by Julian Doan, “Benevolent Ba” by Diffan Norman and “In France Michelle is a Man’s Name” by Em Weinstein. Ashley Williams’ “Meats,” Sontenish Myers’ “Cross My Heart” and Sam Fragoso’s “Sebastian” headline Episode 3. Episode 4 features tales of love, coming of age and awkward sexual encounters in “Sweetheart Dancers” by Ben-Alex Dupris, “The South is my Sister’s Skin” by Zenzele Ojore and “Sales Per Hour” by Michelle Uranowitz and Daniel Jaffe. Finally, the series will conclude with the sex-focused Episode 5 lineup of “He Wants to Know my Number” from Sakinah Man and “Ponyboi” from River Gallo and Sadé Clacken Joseph.

“Spotlights” is the newest addition to Paramount Global’s programs intended to develop under-represented creators. Other programs include Content for Change Academy, the Paramount Writers Mentoring Program, Directing Initiative, ViewFinder Emerging Directors Program, Nickelodeon’s Writing Program and Artist Program, BET’s Project CRE8, MTV Entertainment Group’s First Time Directors Program and the annual talent Showcase.

Episodes of “Spotlights” will also debut on-air weekly on Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Watch the full trailer below.