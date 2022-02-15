‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Spinoff Movies, ‘Dora the Explorer’ Live-Action Series Set at Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is mining even more Nickelodeon content to fill out its content slate.

The streamer announced a slew of new projects that will be produced by Nickelodeon and Nickelodeon Animation as part of the ViacomCBS investor day presentation on Feb. 15. Among the new offerings will be three new “SpongeBob Squarepants” spinoff films focusing on different Bikini Bottom characters. The first of the new films will debut in 2023. These are in addition to the fourth “SpongeBob” film being prepared for a theatrical release. Two “SpongeBob” spinoff shows, “The Patrick Star Show” and “Kamp Koral,” debuted in 2021.

“As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount Plus as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition,” said Brian Robbins, chief content officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount Plus. “So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best.”

Paramount Plus has also ordered a live-action “Dora the Explorer” series. It is described as being inspired by the tone of the live-action 2019 film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” The project was originally reported as being in development in 2021. The character will also return in a new CG-animated series in 2023.

Then there is a new series of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated films coming to Paramount Plus in 2023, with each film focusing on one of the franchise’s most famous villains. These come as a new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated film will bow in theaters in 2023 from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and director Jeff Rowe.

Finally, Paramount Plus will host the hybrid animation/live-action film “Blue’s Big City Adventure.” It will premiere later in 2022. It follows host Josh and Blue as they head to New York City, with the help of Steve and Joe, to audition for a big Broadway musical.

“Our Kids and Family content is not only bringing young audiences to Paramount+ but it’s also a key component in retaining our existing subscriber base and expanding their viewership habits,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming. “Paramount Plus is a service for the whole household and we’re now seeing nearly half of our subscribers engaging with kids and family content on the service, a double-digit gain over last year.”