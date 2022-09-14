‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Disney+ Series Rounds Out Main Cast With Mychala Lee (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming “Spiderwick Chronicles” TV series at Disney+ has cast Mychala Lee, Variety has learned.

Lee joins previously announced cast members Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell as well as Christian Slater and Joy Bryant.

The show is based on the book series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. Per the official description, “Upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home—The Spiderwick Estate—with their mother (Bryant), twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon Grace (Cottrell), along with their sister Mallory (Lee), find themselves pulled into an alternate, fantastical world.”

Lee’s character, Mallory, is further described as “a classic firstborn child. She is extremely Type A, smart, determined, and ambitious. She strives for perfection in everything she does, from learning to drive to her passion for fencing. While she loves her brothers, her parents’ divorce and her life being uprooted is putting more than the usual strain on their normal sibling rivalry.”

Lee’s most recent TV credit was in the second season of the Apple series “Truth Be Told.” She will next be seen in the feature “End of the Road” at Netflix opposite Queen Latifah and Ludacris and was previously seen in the indie feature “The Greatest Inheritance.”

She is repped by Artemis Entertainment and The Osbrink Agency.

From Disney Branded Television, the new “Spiderwick Chronicles” series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Aron Eli Coleite will serve as showrunner, and Coleite, Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy will executive produce. Kat Coiro is the director on the first two episodes and will also executive produce.