‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Disney+ Series Casts Joy Bryant (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming “Spiderwick Chronicles” TV series at Disney+ has cast Joy Bryant, Variety has learned exclusively.

Bryant joins previously announced cast members Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell as well as Christian Slater. The show is based on the popular book series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black.

In the show, upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home—The Spiderwick Estate—with their mother, twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon Grace (Cottrell), along with their sister Mallory, find themselves pulled into an alternate, fantastical world.

Bryant has been cast as Helen Grace. Helen is described as smart, loving, and strong. In the wake of her divorce, Helen uproots her family from their home in Brooklyn to her grandfather Arthur Spiderwick’s estate in Michigan. A mother of three teenagers, she is doing everything she can to provide for her family while also trying to help her son Jared resolve his mental health issues.

From Disney Branded Television, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television for Disney+. Executive produced by Aron Eli Coleite, who also serves as showrunner, Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Kat Coiro, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

Bryant will next be seen in Season 2 of the OWN anthology series “Cherish the Day,” which hails from Ava DuVernay. Her other recent TV roles include “For Life” at ABC and “Ballers” at HBO. She is also known for her role in the popular Amazon series “Good Girls Revolt” as well as for NBC’s “Parenthood,” in which she starred throughout the show’s run. She has also been in films like “The Skeleton Key,” “Antwone Fisher,” and “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” She is currently developing projects with producing partner Samantha Taylor-Pickett under their Hot Sauce production banner, which has a first-look deal at Sony Pictures.

Bryant is repped by Principal Entertainment LA, James Adams, and Gersh.

The series contains five books, “The Field Guide,” “The Seeing Stone,” “Lucinda’s Secret,” “The Ironwood Tree” and “The Wrath of Mulgarath.” A spinoff series, titled “Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles,” consists of three novels: “The Nixie’s Song,” “A Giant Problem” and “The Wyrm King.”