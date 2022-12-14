‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s’ Rodney Rothman Enters Broadcast Animation Overall Deal With Fox

Fox has entered into a broadcast animation overall deal with Modern Magic, the company founded by Rodney Rothman and Adam Rosenberg.

Under the deal, Modern Magic will develop both half-hour and hour-long animated series for Fox. Fox will fully own and distribute all shows produced under the deal, with Fox’s in-house animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, producing. Modern Magic will also partner with outside animation production companies under the deal with Fox and Bento Box as the studio.

“What I love about Rodney is there are no limits to his creative, comedic genius, whether it’s reimagining iconic franchises, shaping instant cult classics, or writing laughs for Letterman,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “This direct deal with Rodney and Adam greatly expands our fast-growing Animation Domination slate, which is a key pillar to our growth strategy here in the U.S. and abroad.”

Rothman got his start in television as a writer for “The Late Show With David Letterman,” eventually rising to the rank of head writer for the long-running late night show. He is perhaps best known for co-writing and co-directing the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” His other film credits include “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek,” “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” and “22 Jump Street.”

Modern Magic is repped by UTA.

“Michael and his team at Fox Entertainment are undisputed all-time champions of broadcast animation; their record speaks for itself,” Rothman said. “At Modern Magic we’re committed to exploring the boundaries of what popular animated storytelling can be in the 21st Century, and this partnership Fox has extended is a true opportunity and much-appreciated vote of confidence for us and the worldwide community of ambitious, amazing artists that we’re grateful to work with.”