‘South Side’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

“South Side” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max.

Season 3 of the comedy series will now be the second season of the show to air on HBO Max. Season 1 debuted on Comedy Central in 2019 before the show was sold to HBO Max along with fellow Comedy Central series “The Other Two,” which was picked up for a third season in September. The first two seasons of “South Side” are currently streaming on HBO Max.

“South Side” follows two friends (Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young) who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. The show is shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

“We are blessed,” said series co-creators, stars, and executive producers Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. “We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love. ‘South Side’ finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks. We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn’t be more excited to find out.”

Along with Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young, the cast for the show also includes Bashir Salahuddin, Riddle, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin, and Nefetari Spencer.

Bashir and Riddle co-created the series with Sultan. Bashir and Riddle also executive produce along with Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan and Tara Power for MTV Entertainment Studios. MTV Entertainment Studios produces the series.

“To be able to bring this world and these characters to life has been a true joy,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max. “A lot of people say that ‘South Side’ is about the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted completely embody that dream with both razor-sharp humor and refreshing cultural commentary. I think I speak for everyone here at HBO Max when I say, ‘it’s time for the percolator.’”