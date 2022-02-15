‘South Park’ to Stream Exclusively on Paramount Plus After HBO Max Deal Ends

“South Park” is headed back home to ViacomCBS.

The company announced that the Comedy Central adult animated series will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus beginning in 2025, after the expiration of “South Park’s” $500 million deal with HBO Max, set in 2019. In markets outside of the U.S., the full “South Park” catalog will become available on Paramount Plus later this year.

In addition, all new episodes of the series will go to Paramount Plus, starting with Season 27 in 2024, both in the U.S. and globally. As part of MTV Entertainment Studios’ new deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, “South Park” will extend through its 30th season along with 14 specials on Paramount Plus, building on “South Park: Post COVID” and “South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID,” which debuted in 2021.

ViacomCBS announced the news at their Investors Event, during which they also revealed that a new “Beavis and Butt-Head” film titled “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” will premiere on Paramount Plus. Described as “perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made,” the film follows Beavis and Butt-Head as they’re sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones and are hunted by the Deep State. Additionally, a new season of “Beavis and Butt-Head” and all previous episodes will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

“‘South Park’ and ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount Plus will be their exclusive new SVOD home,” said Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount Plus. “By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS’ treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning.”