‘South Park’ Season 25 Gets Premiere Date at Comedy Central

“South Park” has received its Season 25 premiere date from Comedy Central. The show, which aired two standalone specials in September 2020 and March 2021 that served as Season 24, last aired a full season — its 23rd — in 2019. The franchise has also aired two movies set in the “South Park” world on Paramount Plus in recent months.

The 25th season of “South Park” will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 2. Per Comedy Central, Season 25 of the animated series, which first debuted in 1997, will kick off with six new episodes.

Back in August, “South Park” co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a $900-million dollar deal with ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Studios to renew the show through its 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the pact includes 14 “South Park” films made for Paramount Plus, including the recently launched “Post COVID” and “Post COVID: The Return of COVID” titles.

“To be halfway done with ‘South Park’ is a great accomplishment — we can’t lie,” Stone and Parker said in a statement.

“For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with “South Park”,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said. “As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of “South Park” on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus.”

New episodes of “South park” will stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.

Parker and Stone executive produced “South Park” along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Watch a teaser for “South Park” Season 25 below.