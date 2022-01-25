Jennifer Turner Promoted to Head of Sony Pictures’ TriStar Television

Sony Pictures Television has promoted Jennifer Turner to head of its TriStar Television, effective immediately.

As the new executive vice president of the banner, Turner aims to expand the creative universe for TriStar Television, canvassing both coasts for fresh perspectives and projects that align with the label’s mission to champion diverse, authentic characters and underrepresented voices, per Sony. She will report to Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, and work closely with TriStar Television senior vice president Christina Jokanovich and director Alex Villalta.

Turner, who is filling the position left vacant by Kathryn Busby following her move to Starz, will be based in New York while also traveling regularly to Los Angeles.

Most recently, Turner was senior vice president of scripted programming for Sony Pictures Television, overseeing creative for shows like “The Good Doctor,” “The Blacklist,” “The Boys,” “For Life” and “Woke.” Previously, Turner was vice president, licensing and strategic partnerships for NBC Universal, where she established business development departments for Bravo Media and Oxygen Media and was responsible for extending the networks’ brands into revenue-generating businesses. She has also held exec positions at NBCUniversal and ABC Entertainment.

TriStar Television is the producer behind series like like Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” “Good Girls Revolt,” “The Last Tycoon” and the upcoming Apple TV Plus “The Afterparty.”

“In her nearly six years at Sony Pictures Television, Jennifer has been a standout and a strong leader on our current programming team,” Clodfelter said. “Her expertise in working with top level creative talent combined with her whip-smart instincts and passion for unique and impactful storytelling make her an excellent choice to lead the TriStar Television label.”

Turner added: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work more closely with Jeff Frost and Jason, leveraging all of the resources of our television division, and the opportunity to collaborate with Nicole Brown at TriStar Pictures. I look forward to continuing to build TriStar Television’s brand by expanding our creative relationships, highlighting new voices and stories, while staying focused on delivering premium content to our partners.”