Sony Pictures Television International’s Senior VP of Global Unscripted Entertainment, Sarah Edwards, Departs (EXCLUSIVE)

Sarah Edwards, creative director and senior vice president of global unscripted entertainment at Sony Pictures Television International (SPT), has departed the company, Variety can confirm.

Edwards stepped down last month with a view to taking a break for family reasons. However she will continue to independently consult on global formats, trading under a company called Edwards Power.

Edwards joined SPT International in 2012 where she oversaw game shows including “The Weakest Link,” “Can’t Touch This” and “Take Me Out” as well as well expansion into new media, such as a partnership with chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa on “Kiran Jethwa: Fearless Food,” a YouTube channel featuring both new series and previously aired content.

In 2018 she set up a formats unit within the company. Before joining SPT International, Edwards worked at Talkback Thames and 12 Yard.

Laura St Clair, vice president of format sales and production consultancy, will oversee the international unscripted and formats business following Edwards’ departure.

St Clair has also been with the company since 2012, and in 2018, as executive director of format sales, worked closely with the newly inaugurated formats unit alongside Edwards. St Clair previously worked at 2waytraffic International and Celador International.

SPT International has also bolstered its scripted business of late, after acquiring Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner’s production outfit Bad Wolf last December. Bad Wolf produce shows including the upcoming “Doctor Who” and “His Dark Materials.”

SPT International chief Wayne Garvie declared at MipTV in April that he wanted the company to become “the biggest drama studio in Britain.”