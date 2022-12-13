Sony Pictures Television Options ‘Nosotras’ From Creator Lorena Russi (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Television has optioned the pilot for “Nosotras,” an original comedy hailing from former professional soccer player turned comedian, writer, and director, Lorena Russi.

The series is said to “follow the story of two completely opposing sisters who are forced to come together in order to save their kidnapped mother from an underground organization of American clones hunting Latinx immigrants.”

“Working with Frank Ochoa and the Sony team is a dream. It’s exciting that they want to champion not only Latino stories but ones that are funny, nuanced and speak to the authenticity that audiences are craving now more than ever,” said Russi.

Russi has served as a writer, director, and host for PBS, head writer for Spotify for Artists and a writer/producer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” digital team. She was also a writer, and has been featured on, HBO’s “Pause with Sam Jay.”

Russi’s film “A History of Sitting in Waiting Rooms (Or Whatever Longer Title You Prefer)” – which she wrote, directed, and starred in – was recently completed in partnership with McDonald’s Spotlight Dorado. She is currently writing on an upcoming Onyx Collective series, for which details have not yet been shared.

With a background in improv, standup, and sketch comedy, Russi’s work has also been featured on The New York Times, the Oscars, Comedy Central, Sundance, and Vice. Additionally, the NYC native has created branded content for brands like Amazon, Telemundo, GoPuff, and Thinx.

Russi is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein Partners, and Felker, Toczek, Suddelson, Abramson, LLP.