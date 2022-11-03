Sony Pictures Television Parts Ways With Multiple Executives, Including Head of Comedy Glenn Adilman

Sony Pictures Television has parted ways with multiple executives, including head of comedy Glenn Adilman.

Along with Adilman, his longtime lieutenant Scott Landsman is also understood to be out at SPT. The departures come a little over two months since Katherine Pope assumed the role of president of the independent studio.

In a memo to her staff obtained by Variety, Pope stated she felt the need to make “organizational changes” in a number of departments, specifically “Business Affairs, Comedy Development, Current Programming, Research and Media Relations.”

“I realize these changes will be an adjustment for many of you; change is never easy,” Pope wrote. “But it is essential that we remain agile and flexible in order to maximize new opportunities as our industry continues to evolve. There has been immense change in our business over the last few years, and I know this flexibility will serve us well in the future.”

Reps for Sony declined to comment. Read Pope’s full memo below.

Pope joined Sony from Charter Communications, where she served as head of Spectrum Originals for four years. Prior to her time at Charter, she helped launch the TV division of Chernin Entertainment. Before that, she spent 10 years at NBC and NBCUniversal Television Studios, serving in various executive roles.

The restructuring at SPT is the latest in a string of such moves, as well as layoffs, at a number of media companies in recent months. Others include Warner Bros. Discovery, which has eliminated a number of positions across a range of divisions since the two companies officially merged in April, while shifting executives to overseeing new departments. WBD reported in October it would incur $3.2 billion and $4.3 billion in pre-tax restructuring charges related to the merger. Elsewhere, following Nexstar’s acquisition of broadcast network The CW, layoffs and restructuring have taken place.

Hello Team,

I wanted to make you aware of some important changes we are making at SPT.

Since arriving at the studio a few months ago, I have spent a lot of time meeting with our leadership teams to assess our strengths and priorities as we chart a path for growth in a rapidly evolving television landscape. I continue to be incredibly impressed by the talented and creative teams throughout SPT, and the outstanding content we produce across all platforms.

At the same time, it has become clear that we need to make some organizational changes to position ourselves for growth and better align our business with today’s content marketplace – specifically in our Business Affairs, Comedy Development, Current Programming, Research and Media Relations divisions. Additionally, we will be folding our Gemstone development into our existing drama slate.

Some of these moves involve leadership changes, and we have already spoken to the directly impacted individuals. I want to thank each of them for their years of service and important contributions to SPT.

I realize these changes will be an adjustment for many of you; change is never easy. But it is essential that we remain agile and flexible in order to maximize new opportunities as our industry continues to evolve. There has been immense change in our business over the last few years, and I know this flexibility will serve us well in the future.

I want to thank the entire SPT leadership team for their support and cooperation in this effort. I assure you these decisions were not taken lightly, but they are important as we continue to strengthen our business as the leading independent producer of premium scripted television.

I look forward to speaking with you all at the Town Hall later today. As always, my door is open for you to let me know what is working well, where you see opportunity for change, and to answer any questions or provide clarification that will help us continue to win as a team.

Katherine