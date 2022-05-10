Sonja Sohn Cast in ‘Will Trent’ Drama Pilot at ABC

Sonja Sohn will star as Amanda in “Will Trent,” ABC’s drama pilot adapted from Karin Slaughter’s book series of the same name.

“Will Trent” will star Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, a special agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Amanda is Will’s boss, the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. She’s coldly competent and always camera ready for a press conference. Climbing the ranks at the GBI has made Amanda a real ball-buster, but she has a mysterious soft spot for Will.

Sohn is best known for starring in Kima Greggs in HBO’s “The Wire.” She has also notably played Samantha Baker in ABC’s “Body of Proof” and Laverne Johnson in Showtime’s “The Chi” with other credits including “High Flying Bird,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Utopia” and “Luke Cage.” Up next, she’ll be seen in James Rowe’s thriller film “Breakwater” and Sony Pictures and Affirm Films’ untitled George Foreman biopic. As a filmmaker, Sohn has directed the HBO documentaries “Baltimore Rising” and “The Slow Hustle.” She is repped by APA and More/Medavoy Management.

Along with Rodriguez and Sohn, the cast includes Erika Christensen as Angie, an Atlanta detective who’s also Will’s on-again-off-again girlfriend.

From 20th Television, “Will Trent” is written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen, who executive produce alongside Slaughter and Oly Obst.