‘Real Housewives of New York City’s’ Sonja Morgan Signs With UTA for Comedy Touring (EXCLUSIVE)

Sonja Morgan, a beloved cast member on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City,” has been signed by UTA for comedy touring. Morgan is set to launch a nine-city leg of her “Sonja in Your City” tour this spring, and tickets go on sale March 8.

Morgan joined “The Real Housewives of New York City” in the show’s third season in 2010. She has frequently appeared on stage on the show, including in a famous Caburlesque performance during Season 6, and when she joined her castmate Luann de Lesseps for a rousing version of “Money Can’t Buy You Class” in the show’s 10th season (during which Morgan had a wardrobe malfunction, which she took in characteristic stride).

On “RHONY,” Morgan is known for her joie de vivre (sometimes to a fault). She has gone through highs and lows on the show, both financially and emotionally, but is a fan favorite and emerged from the show’s tough-to-watch 13th season with her spirit and dignity intact. “RHONY” is currently paused as Bravo figures out how to repair the show — an important cornerstone of the franchise — after its most recent season, which concluded in September and suffered from low ratings and negative publicity.

According to UTA, “Sonja in Your City” is a variety show, and in addition to improv comedy with Morgan, it will feature acts local to where the tour lands, including drag acts and stand-up comedians. The tour begins on April 29 in Cincinnati and will next go to Indianapolis on April 30. Then there are three dates in Texas, as Morgan goes to San Antonio on May 5, Houston on May 6 and Dallas on May 7. She’ll then perform in Huntington, New York, on June 16 and Montclair, New Jersey, on June 18. The remaining dates are Atlanta on June 23 and Columbus on June 25.

The “Sonja in Your City” tour is being produced by Norm Laviolette and presented by his company, Improv Asylum; it premiered at his club Asylum NYC in September 2021. Jeremy Brothers directs the “Sonja in Your City” tour, and its musical accompanist is Adrien Pellerin.

With “Sonja in Your City,” Morgan becomes the second “RHONY” cast member with a touring act: De Lesseps has successfully staged her “Countess and Friends” cabaret tour since 2017.