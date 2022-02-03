‘Somebody Somewhere’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO announced that “Somebody Somewhere” has been renewed for a second season.

The comedy series debuted on Jan. 16 and will air its Season 1 finale on Feb. 27. Stand-up comedian Bridget Everett (“Inside Amy Schumer,” “Camping”) stars as Sam, a nihilistic Kansan woman struggling to fit into her hometown. She grapples with grief from the death of her sister as well as complicated relationships with her parents and surviving sister, but finds that singing is her saving grace, which leads her on a journey to discover herself and a new community of outsiders.

Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy and Mike Hagerty also star, with Murray Hill, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier and Jane Brody in recurring roles. Variety‘s review praised the show’s balance in outlook, saying that “the achievement of ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is how it puts Sam’s cynicism to the test: It suggests that she is also taking the easy way out by indulging a belief that improvement is impossible.”

Everett executive produces along with creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen; Mighty Mint’s Carolyn Strauss; Duplass Brothers Productions’ Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn; Patricia Breen and Tyler Romary. Shuli Harel produces. Bos, Paul Thureen and Patricia Breen serve as writers, while Jay Duplass and Robert Cohen direct.

“Bridget Everett brings such warmth to the screen, it’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “We’re delighted to have Hannah and Paul remind us all where we come from in another season of ‘Somebody Somewhere.’”