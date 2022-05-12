‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed for Season 6 at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“Somebody Feed Phil” has been renewed for Season 6 at Netflix ahead of its fifth season premiere, Variety has learned exclusively.

The five-episode “Somebody Feed Phil” Season 5, which debuts May 25, was filmed back to back with Season 6, which also consists of five episodes.

“We filmed 10 episodes in the sweet spot between Delta and Omicron. Remember that? So from August to January, we pretty much filmed everything,” Rosenthal told Variety. “We only had to postpone one location because of Omicron, but we swapped in another one in the United States for that. And we’ll go back to [that other location eventually].”

For Season 5, episodes will feature Rosenthal heading to Oaxaca, Portland (Maine), Helsinki, Portland (Oregon) and Madrid.

Rosenthal says Netflix is targeting a fall premiere for Season 6, though no official date has been set for those already taped episodes to be released.

“Somebody Feed Phil” is produced by Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. For Lucky Bastards, executive producers are Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal and John Bedolis. For Zero Point Zero, executive producers are Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.

The series has received two Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice Real TV Award nominations for Best Travel/Adventure Show, winning the category in 2020.

Before “Somebody Feed Phil” Season 5 is served up, Rosenthal fans can enjoy their first helping of “Naked Lunch,” the “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator’s new Stitcher podcast, which launched Thursday. Co-hosted with his friend and longtime Rolling Stone journalist David Wild, each episode of Rosenthal’s weekly talk-show podcast will feature a special guest to discuss what’s going on in their lives — “an informal meeting of wits, minds and hearts” — while eating lunch from some of Rosenthal’s favorite local LA eateries.

“Ray Romano was one of the first guests. We have a reunion with him and Brad Garrett together on the podcast on our first episode,” Rosenthal told Variety. “The other first episode, which drops simultaneously, we did with Brad Paisley, who actually wrote our theme song for ‘Naked Lunch.'”

Rosenthal added: “David and I have been friends for 25 years and we’ve been having these wonderful lunches with our friends from all different backgrounds in music and comedy and TV and movies. And I always have said during these lunches, we should be taping this. And now we are!”