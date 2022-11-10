Sofya Levitsky-Weitz Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Sofya Levitsky-Weitz has signed with CAA for representation. She continues to be represented by Kelly Miller at Luminosity Management.

Levitsky-Weitz is a renowned playwright and film and television writer whose credits from the last year include the critically-acclaimed Watergate series “Gaslit” for Starz, FX’s hit drama “The Bear,” as well as the Emmy-winning Elizabeth Holmes’ series “The Dropout” for Hulu starring Amanda Seyfried.

In addition to her recent return to the writers’ room for season two of “The Bear,” Levitsky-Weitz is currently developing a television show with Sarah Blush and Lionsgate Television. She splits her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

On the film side, she worked with Michael Showalter on his feature “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” for Fox Searchlight.

Some of her plays include “Cannabis Passover,” “Be Mean To Me,” “Gehinnom,” and “Intuitive Men.” A MacDowell Fellow, Levitsky-Weitz’s play “This Party Sucks” was optioned by Mark Gordon Pictures for stage, film, and television rights, and was named to The Kilroys’ List in 2019.

Additionally, Levitsky Weitz was a 2018-2019 Jerome Fellow and 2019-2022 Core Writer at the Playwrights’ Center in Minneapolis. She’s been in residence at Barn Arts and TOFTE Lake. She was also the recipient of the Penn State 2020 New Musical Initiative and her musical Nostalgia Night (which she worked on with composer Matt McCollum) was produced in Winter 2022.

Levitsky-Weitz has an MFA in Writing for the Screen & Stage from Northwestern University, where she serves on the advisory board and is a member of EST/Youngblood.