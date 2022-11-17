‘Sofia the First’ Spinoff in Development at Disney Branded Television in Extension of Craig Gerber’s Overall Deal

Craig Gerber has extended his overall development deal at Disney Branded Television, under which he is developing a spinoff of “Sofia the First.”

Created by Gerber, the original “Sofia the First” ran on Disney Junior from 2013 to 2018 and follows a young girl (Ariel Winter) who becomes a princess after her mother (Sara Ramirez) marries the king (Travis Willingham) of Enchancia. The spinoff will be set in in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses of Enchancia.

Along with creating “Sofia the First” and the preceding TV movie “Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess” in 2012, Gerber is known for creating “Elena of Avalor,” which ran from 2018 to 2020, and “Firebuds,” which debuted in September.

The “Sofia the First” spinoff is Gerber’s second in development for Disney Branded Television via his Electric Emu banner. He is also developing a series about a time-traveling treasure hunter who recovers lost family treasures with creator Kris Wimberly.

“Craig’s commitment to representing diverse characters and stories with messages of compassion, leadership and resilience is a throughline in his career,” said Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of development, series and strategy at Disney Junior. “His ability to tell entertaining, heartfelt and meaningful stories that resonate with both children and adults alike is unmatched, and I look forward to continuing our partnership for many, many years to come.”

“I am excited to be continuing my creative partnership with both Alyssa and Disney Branded Television,” Gerber said. “Together, we have produced three meaningful, diverse shows, and I am looking forward to broadening the scope of our collaboration while also championing new voices. It’s particularly thrilling to return to the enchanted world of ‘Sofia the First,’ where it all began 10 years ago, and create a follow-up series that is just as magical.”

Gerber is repped by APA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.